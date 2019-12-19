Outbreak of norovirus cases confirmed in Ames

AMES — Story County Public Health has confirmed an outbreak of norovirus in Ames.

Health officials say the virus can be contracted by coming into contact with surfaces and is easily spread person to person.

The virus is usually found in vomit or stool. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting and stomach aches.

If a person thinks they may have the virus over the holiday season they are encouraged to stay home and not travel, and to wash your hands with soap and water.

There has been slight increase in Story County this year, but it is not required by law to keep track of numbers, according to public health officials.