Outbreak of salmonella linked to pig ear treats for dogs

WASHINGTON — The CDC and FDA are advising people not to buy pig ear treats for their pets, as an outbreak of salmonella grows to 35 states, including Iowa.

143 people have been affected, with 16 new cases reported since its last update in late July. They say there have been 33 people taken to the hospital.

23 Iowans have been reported ill, more than any other state. No deaths have been reported at this point across the nation.

The CDC warns that people can get sick after handling the treats or caring for dogs who ate the treats, and that dogs might get ill after eating them.

Evidence indicates that contact with pig ear dog treats from many different suppliers is the likely source of the outbreak.