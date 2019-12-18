Outpouring of love for late Coach Hayden Fry on social media

Tributes are pouring in for former Hawkeye head football coach, Hayden Fry, throughout social media.

Fry passed away Tuesday at the age of 90 surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer.

Iowa Hawkeye Football’s Twitter page tweeting out “Iowans mourn the loss of Hayden Fry by putting flowers at his statue in Coralville.”

Iowans mourn the loss of Hayden Fry by putting flowers at his statue in Coralville. pic.twitter.com/8iABsb9kuq — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) December 18, 2019

Player, Fred Russell also tweeting “R.I.P. Coach Fry! ‘Once a Hawkeye, always a Hawkeye.’ Love all the legendary stories I heard about you. Thank you! for setting a respectable standard for Hawks after you!”

R.I.P Coach Fry! "Once a Hawkeye always an Hawkeye". Love all the Legendary stories I heard about you. Thank you! For setting a respectable standard for Hawks after you!! @HawkeyeFootball #hawkeyenation — Fred Russell (@Freddyballa2) December 18, 2019

Kirk Firentz, Fry’s successor, also had this to say on the coach’s passing: “Hayden Fry is a college football icon and an Iowa legen. His hall of fame career is well known, but personally, he will always be the man who took a chance on me at the start of my coaching career. I was proud to coach with him and honored to succeed him when he retired. He’s been a great mentor and a true friend. I am forever grateful to him.”

Local 5 will continue to have coverage of the legendary life and career of Hayden Fry.