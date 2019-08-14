More than 100 animals taken in by Ames Animal Shelter after hoarding case

AMES– Due to a hoarding case that forced them to take in more than 100 exotic animals, the Ames Animal Shelter will be closed today.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the shelter and Animal Control responded to one of the worst animal hoarding cases they’ve ever seen. Officers found dead animals in cages with alive animals, animals still in the cases that they were purchased in, and animals that had no access to food, water or sunlight.

The shelter says they impounded approximately 100 animals, 41 of which were alive. All of the animals were exotic including parakeets, fish, geckos, cockatiels, a ball python, lizards, hamsters and frogs.

According to the shelter, they have no designated space for exotic animals. The shelter is looking for any help or donations that they can get to assist with this case.