Over 20 dogs and puppies rescued from home in southern Iowa

DES MOINES — 22 dogs and puppies were rescued from a home in southern Iowa. Local 5 has learned that the dogs were used for breeding.

We spoke to Furry Friends Refuge where some of the dogs are staying.

When you walk in the doors of Furry Friends Refuge you can see volunteers taking care of 400 animals.

Now, 22 more with this current rescue.

“There was an individual who was thinking about starting breeding. Obtained a number of dogs. Most of the dogs have not been bred yet,” said Britt Gagne, executive director at Furry Friends Refuge.

Gagne believes only two of the dogs were bred and most of them stayed outside.

Considering that most of the dogs were outside they’re all in pretty good shape. Except, for a few of them.

One of them is suffering from dermatitis, which is causing an allergic reaction to flees and some fly’s got a hold of her ear.

“There are some flee issues and some of the dogs have fly strike wounds to their ears from being outside.”

After being rescued, the dogs ranging in ages from a year old to younger have gotten routine vaccines and de-wormed.

“They’re actually all sweet and it’s really rare to see that when they came from a situation like that. Usually, they’re not very socialized. These ones are just like any other dog you’d meet at someones home.”

At Furry Friends Refuge, they said 22 dogs is a lot for anyone to handle.

So when you think of adopting or purchasing a dog remember, “make sure you understand the time commitment, the financial commitment, and everything that’s involved.”

“They deserve good homes. They deserve to have an indoor, good family who loves them and dedicates their time to them.”

If you are looking to adopt these dogs, you have opportunities all this week.

Furry Friends Refuge is having an open house every night to see if you want to come and adopt them.