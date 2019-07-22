Oversight Committee requested on Foxhoven’s resignation

DES MOINES — Jerry Foxhoven stepped down from his position as Director of the Department of Human Services last month. Since then, the governor’s office has released few details on his departure. Now, there are calls for an investigation into his resignation.

Senate Democrats are demanding answers. “We really need to get to the bottom of it.”

Democrats are asking the Senate Oversight Committee to investigate why Governor Kim Reynolds asked the former Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven to step down last month.

“According to Foxhoven, he was asked to do something illegal. He told another media outlet that. So we’re really curious to see what that was and if we can put the pieces together,” says Sen. Claire Celsi.

Local 5 asked the governor’s office about the accusations made by Foxhoven, they said they have no idea what Foxhoven is referring to.

According to Iowa open records laws, the state is required to release documented reasons for the firing or forced resignation of public employees if asked.

“The trigger word is documented. If a reason isn’t documented then I don’t think they are necessarily compelled to tell,” says Attorney Sharon Malheiro.

Local 5 asked the governor’s office for more information on Foxhoven’s departure, but we’re still waiting to hear back.

Local 5’s Rachel Droze tried going to Foxhoven’s house to talk to him Monday, but there wasn’t any answer at the door.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver responded to the call for an investigation. He says, “a government oversight committee hearing at this time is unnecessary. Governor Reynolds should select department directors to best implement her priorities.”