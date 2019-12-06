Owner of CBD store arrested in Ankeny, faces 3 felony charges

DES MOINES — A Des Moines woman has been charged with three felonies for allegedly possessing and selling CBD oil.

Lacie Navin was charged with the crimes Wednesday, despite having operated her store, Your CBD Store, since January.

Earlier this year, Local 5 actually visited one of Navin’s stores right after it opened.

At the time, she told Local 5 there was little guidance from the state what was or wasn’t allowed to be sold after the 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp.

“There was no permits that I needed to obtain,” Navin said. “As long as you follow the farm bill of 2018 and are under .3% THC, which none of my products have THC and the hemp is legal across the nation.”

Since then Iowa’s attorney general came out and said CBD oil is illegal, but left it up to county attorneys to prosecute.

Lt. Heath Osberg with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they got a tip about several businesses selling the product across the metro.

“Their investigation took them to numerous businesses,” Osberg said. “Some of the information was bad and companies didn’t have the products there. Some that did were advised that selling that was illegal according to the state law and they removed the products and complied with the law.”

Many of you have asked online why police are choosing to spend their time investigating CBD crimes. Local 5 heard your questions and got you answers.

“The task force doesn’t pick and choose what cases they go after,” Osberg said. “They make cases on meth, they make cases on heroin. It’s no different than if you get stopped for speeding and that person complains that, ‘why don’t you go after the people that are beating their wives and fighting and stealing and all that.’ We investigate a complaint, we follow the investigation until it’s complete and we let that run its course.”

Local 5 tried reaching out to Navin for a comment but have yet to hear back.