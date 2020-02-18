Ozzy Ozbourne cancels tour, including Des Moines stop, due to medical issues

FILE – In this Sept. 28, 2015 file photo, Ozzy Osbourne arrives at the Pride of Britain Awards 2015 in London. Osbourne says he’s going off the rails on a crazy train while stuck at home with health woes, but plans to be back on track soon. The 70-year-old says he’ll have to cancel European tour dates that had been scheduled for January and February, but he’s recovering enough that he’s keeping North American tour dates that start in May. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

DES MOINES – The June 28, 2020 Ozzy Ozbourne show at Wells Fargo Arena has been cancelled as a result of Ozbourne’s health.

The news was announced on Monday and, according to a press release, the decision was made “to accommodate fans who’ve been holding tickets for rescheduled shows.”

During an interview in January, the Black Sabbath frontman and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, sat down with Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America” and revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a neurodegenerative disorder that progresses slowly in most people that currently has no cure.

Tickets paid via credit card will be refunded automatically to the card that was used to purchase the tickets. These refunds will be done sometime between Feb 21-25. Your credit card statement will show the refund coming from ‘IOWA EVENTS CENTER TIX’.

Tickets purchased at the Iowa Events Center Ticket Office or at a Hy-Vee store with cash will need to be brought to the Iowa Events Center ticket office. Refunds will be issued in the form of a check, which will be mailed in two to three weeks.