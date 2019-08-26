Packaging millions of meals to battle hunger

DES MOINES– This week you can donate just a few hours of your time and join the humanitarian effort to end hunger at the 12th Annual Meals from the Heartland Hunger Fight.

Thousands of central Iowans will come together for a four-day period starting August 28th through August 31st at Hy-Vee Hall in downtown Des Moines. On Wednesday through Friday you can sign up for a two-hour packaging shift from 9 am to 8:30 pm or Saturday 9 am to 2:30 pm.

“When you come, an individual can come there and probably package 400 meals in the time they are there,” said Susan Bunz the Executive Director of Meals from the Heartland. “So in two hours people can make such a difference.”

For more information about the 12th Annual Hunger Fight or to sign up to make a difference visit Meals from the Heartland’s website.