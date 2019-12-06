Palmer’s Deli on Ingersoll reopens

DES MOINES — After a two-week closure, fans of Palmer’s Deli can breathe a sigh of relief.

The Palmer’s location on Ingersoll closed a couple of weeks ago after a fire broke out. Luckily, the fire was contained to a single sprinkler, so it didn’t take long to get things up and running again.

The popular sandwich joint opened its doors back up Thursday.

General Manager Patti Williams says the fire was caused by hot towels coming out of the dryer hot, smoldering near some paper towels and chemicals.