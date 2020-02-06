Parents fear families are abusing religious exemption from vaccines in Polk County schools

POLK COUNTY — More parents in Polk County are citing religion as a reason to not vaccinate their kids.

From the 2018 to 2019 school years alone, roughly 200 more parents used religious exemptions.

Local 5 spoke with one mother from Urbandale, who wanted to remain anonymous. She said she is especially concerned because she feels parents are “exploiting” that exemption.

“There’s a reason why [the state of Iowa] is putting out these recommendations. They’re trying to keep the kids healthy and safe,” she said.

This Urbandale mother’s oldest will join kindergarten next year and will meet Iowa public school vaccination requirements. However, she says parents in her community are using religion as a reason to not vaccinate.

“They used a religious exemption because their kids are healthy and there would be no health risk there,” the mother said.

Iowa requires all public school students to be vaccinated unless they have a medical exemption that would make it dangerous to get vaccinated, like an autoimmune disorder. The other option is a religious exemption that demonstrates “a genuine and sincere religious belief.”

The mom said she knows some parents who are using it as a loophole.

“I also know it’s not a part of their religion. Because there are only two exemption options, being medical or religious, it was pretty much a lack of options that they had to choose religious to enroll their kids without vaccinations,” the mother said.

Nola Aigner Davis, the public information officer for the Polk County Health Department, said that the community immunity in Polk County schools is at 96.7 percent. However, she says it should be at 98 percent.

“We could be doing better. And when we’re doing better we’re keeping our students healthy, we’re keeping our staff healthy,” said Aigner Davis.

The Director of the Polk County Department of Health said religious exemptions from vaccines are rising at a “concerning rate,” but there’s no way to verify if the claims of religious reasons are true.

“All we can hope is that parents are using their best judgment when they’re thinking about their child’s health and their child’s well being. Again we’re not only vaccinating for yourself, you’re vaccinating for your community, you’re vaccinating for those that cannot get vaccinated,” said Aigner Davis.

To see the study break down vaccination information by school, click here.