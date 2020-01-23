After 26 days, Parker Baker finally goes home

Parker was on an ECMO machine to give her lungs a rest after getting sick. Now she gets to go home.

DES MOINES — You most likely remember Parker Baker from the viral picture of a perfusionist reading to her.

Baby Parker was put on life support after contracting two viruses. Parker was premature, so her lungs were already weak.

Photo: Cassie Baker

But on Wednesday, Parker finally got the “all clear” to go home. Her and her family had been at MercyOne in Des Moines for 26 days.

Parker was taken off the ECMO machine for her lungs about a week ago.

RELATED: ‘We’re giving hope’: Des Moines hospital worker who read to patient appears on ‘Good Morning America’

Her mom, Cassie, says it’s a long time coming for them to go home.

“Really looking forward to being home,” she said, “We just… we’re just anxious. Ready to get in the car and get there…we’re going to cuddle. We’re going to cuddle up, we’re going to play, we’re going to just be a family.”

Parker’s immune system is still pretty weak, but her family plans to be more aware about germs and staying healthy.

They urge everyone to do the same for their kids.