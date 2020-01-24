Live Now
Need a place to park in Des Moines because of the snow? Here are a few options

Local News
DES MOINES — Street parking may not be an option in downtown Des Moines leading up to caucus night, but there are parking garage options available.

Garages are available seven days a week but rates only apply Monday through Saturday.

This is a list of parking garage locations in downtown Des Moines:

Rate $1.00/hr:

  • 4th and Grand garage, 400 Grand Ave. (close to the Civic Center)
  • 3rd and Court garage, 210 2nd Ave. (close to the Civic Center)
  • 9th & Locust garage, 801 Locust St.
  • East 2nd St. garage, 402 E. 2nd St.

Rate $1.00/hr for first 2 hours, .50 cents for each additional hour:

  • Center St. Park & Ride garage, 830 6th Ave.

