UPDATE 4:00 p.m.:

The Iowa State Patrol said that I-80 near mile marker 118 is reopen.

UPDATE 2:30 p.m.:

The Iowa State Patrol said there were no injuries from a crash involving a cement truck Thursday.

DALLAS COUNTY — Iowa State Patrol has shut down a part of I-80 in Waukee after a crash involving a cement truck and several vehicles Friday afternoon.

A spokesman for Iowa State Patrol tells Local 5 News that there are injuries involved.

The closure affects the area around exit 118.