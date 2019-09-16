Party like it’s 1969 in Johnston

JOHNSTON– What was happening in Iowa, the nation, and the world in 1969? On Good Morning Iowa, we found out how you travel to the past as you celebrate Johnston’s 50th anniversary all year long.

“I think it’s just important for the community. It’s really brought the community together.” Planning Committe volunteers Lisa Cooper saud, “And also to look at the accomplishments and to look to the future, right. That’s the big one.”

Johnston’s 50th Anniversary Gala will be held at Hyperion Field Club Saturday, October 5th starting at 6 pm. Tickets are $50 a person and you must register online by Tuesday September 17th.

Those who attend are encouraged to wear their favorite 1969 attire while enjoying a sit-down dinner, historical presentation, cash bar, and DJ playing music from 1969.