Pedestrian hit by Des Moines PD car

DES MOINES — An investigation is happening Thursday night after a woman pedestrian was struck by a police car in Des Moines.

The incident happened on 42nd St. near University Ave. by the pedestrian crosswalk by Roosevelt High school.

The woman has suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

According to Des Moines police, the officer allegedly turned on a “No turn on red” and did not have a green light.

Des Moines PD Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.

