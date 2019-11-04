Pella health coach sentenced to prison for multi-million dollar ‘fraud scheme’

DES MOINES — A health coach and consultant in Pella was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

Mark Alan Blankespoor of Pella pleaded guilty in June to wire fraud, and was sentenced Friday to 80 months in prison, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Blankespoor was a health coach and consultant in Pella when he said he was involved in developing “medically-oriented gyms”, licensing them nationwide and bringing in approximately $15 million in funds from at least 100 investors who believed they would be able to make money off the investment.

According to court documents, however, Blankespoor used the money for personal expenses and paying others to “further the scheme”.

Blankespoor was sentenced to 80 months in prison, will be subject to three years of supervised release following his prison term and must pay $8,464,103 in restitution to over 100 victims.