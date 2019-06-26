Penick sweet corn behind schedule because of weather

CARLISLE – Because of wet and cool weather in April and May, many farmers across the state are experiencing a delay in their crops’ development/

Penick sweet corn, managed by Mike Penick, is typically ready on the 4th of July for Iowans to purchase. This year, because of the weather, the corn is behind schedule. It won’t be eligible for purchase until July 10 or 14.

“Cold mostly, the wet weather had some effect,” said Penick. “I mean, we had no heat units in May and April. You planted the corn and it stayed about that tall forever. It just never grew.”

Penick said that about half of the time, his corn is ready by the 4th of July.