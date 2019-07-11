Penick Sweet Corn workers pick first batch of corn for 2019

CARLISLE – After weeks of anticipation and waiting for the weather to cooperate, workers finally got out in the fields to pick the first batch of Penick Sweet Corn in central Iowa on Thursday.

The corn will be sold at the Valley Junction Farmers Markets throughout the summer and fall, and workers will be out in the fields for months. After a slow start because of the wet and cold spring, Mike Penick said that he was anxious for this day.

“It’s always a hectic day,” said Penick. “It’s like anything on the first day of whatever it is. You’re never prepared for everything you think you are, but you’re not.”

The farm has a roadside stand on Highway 65/69 as well.