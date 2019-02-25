Local News

Pet store lends helping hand to stranded puppies

AMES - With large portions of Interstate 35 north of Ames closed Sunday afternoon through Monday, truck drivers and commuters weren't the only ones stuck in cold vehicles. 

Local 5's Lakyn McGee introduces you to the group of puppies from Underdog Rescue who were stuck in Iowa en route to Minnesota over the weekend. 

