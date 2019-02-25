Pet store lends helping hand to stranded puppies Video

AMES - With large portions of Interstate 35 north of Ames closed Sunday afternoon through Monday, truck drivers and commuters weren't the only ones stuck in cold vehicles.

{THE BOND OF A DOG} - 27 dogs and puppies were stranded for 24 hours in crates as I-35 North of Ames remains closed in a van at a rest stop. We have the latest with the group of volunteers transferring these animals from a kill shelter to a better life. pic.twitter.com/lMswKeEYZM — Lakyn McGee (@lakynlynnmcgee) February 25, 2019

Local 5's Lakyn McGee introduces you to the group of puppies from Underdog Rescue who were stuck in Iowa en route to Minnesota over the weekend.