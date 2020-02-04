Buttigieg looks past ambiguity in Iowa, preparing for New Hampshire

The former South Bend mayor told his supporters that President Trump can be removed from office in November if the senate does not impeach him.

Former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg didn’t have the official results of Monday’s Iowa caucuses, but he was confident enough to make plans for New Hampshire.

Technological issues stalled the final tallies of Monday’s caucuses, but Buttigieg and the other democratic candidates spoke anyway. Like the candidates who spoke before him, Buttigieg indicated his campaign is ready for the New Hampshire’s primary on Feb. 11.

“We don’t know all the results but we know by the time its all said and done, Iowa, you have shocked the nation because by all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious,” Buttigieg said.

Monday’s snafu left many voters heading to bed without answers as results weren’t tallied by midnight. While precinct chairs struggled to download or connect to the mobile app meant to report results, the hotline intended to serve as Plan B also yielded technical issues, leaving state party leaders scrambling to provide answers.

Buttigieg noted the strides he believes his campaign has made since its early roots, emphasizing the skepticism it first received.

“There were skeptics, so tonight I say with a heart full of gratitude, Iowa, you have proved those skeptics wrong,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg didn’t shy from looking toward the future as he addressed a crowd chanting his last name and “President Pete,” making it a point to thank his supporters.

“By your effort, and it was by your effort, we brought together an extraordinary number of Americans,” he said. “Progressives, moderates and that good number we call future former Republicans.”

As some of his competitors have spent the last two weeks in Washington D.C. for President Trump’s impeachment trial, Buttigieg reminded voters of another way to remove Trump from office.

“This president may get a pass on the floor of the Senate, but this November, it will be up to us.”

