Pete Buttigieg returns to Iowa following rise in the polls

CRESTON — South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg is back in the Hawkeye State after the latest polls have him at the top of the 2020 caucus race.

Buttigieg is the first choice among likely Iowa caucusgoers at 25%, according to the latest CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll.

An Iowa State University poll also has Buttigieg No. 1, with 26% of likely caucus attendees making him their top choice.

But despite the rise in the polls, many voters are still undecided on which Democratic candidate they’ll support.

Mayor @PeteButtigieg speaks to voters in Creston. I spoke with several voters before today’s town hall that told me they are undecided and came here to learn more about Buttigieg’s platform. #iapolitics pic.twitter.com/nWGOKvYC7U — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) November 25, 2019

