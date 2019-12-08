Pete Buttigieg speaks in Mount Vernon, releases plan to improve public education system

Buttigieg hopes to ensure children across the U.S. have access to health care with his new plan.

MOUNT VERNON, IA — Today, Pete Buttigieg released his plan to ensure every child has access to quality, affordable education that will provide them the opportunity to succeed.

Pete’s plan will build an equitable K-12 public education system, provide universal child care and pre-K, and make sure America’s teachers not only reflect the diversity of our country, but are paid fairly for the critical work they do.

Pete will be discussed the plan in further detail at Cornell College in Mount Vernon today.

By tripling funding for Title I schools and teachers, Pete’s plan will narrow opportunity gaps between districts in high-income and low-income areas. It will also double the proportion of new teachers and school leaders who are people of color in the next 10 years.

His plan will eliminate the wage gap for Title I teachers and create over 1 million new, good-paying child development jobs.

“Too often, access to education is predicted by income or zip code. And success can be determined before a child even sets foot in a classroom,” said Buttigieg. “Every child in America should have access to high quality education, and we need to support our nation’s teachers for the work they do within and outside the classroom. If we honored our teachers a little more like soldiers and paid them a little more like doctors, this country would be a better place.”

To ensure that every child has access to a quality education and support our nation’s teaching workforce, Pete’s plan will: