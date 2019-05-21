Pink slips and tobacco legislation in your Consumer Matters

One of Detroits big three automakers is handing out pink slips and legislation is introduced to raising the age to buy tobacco products in your Consumer Matters.

Ford is cutting 7,000 white collar jobs worldwide – including more than 2,000 in the U.S. The company says it’s the last phase of a restructuring plan to move towards self-driving and electric vehicles. Ford’s profitability has fallen behind detroit rivals General Motors and Fiat Chrysler.

Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell formally introduced legislation to raise the age limit to 21 years-old to purchase tobacco nationwide. The tobacco-free youth act will almost certainly come up for a vote on the floor–which is co-sponsored by Senator Tim Kaine from Virginia.

Both senators pointed to figures from the centers for disease control that show an alarming spike in teen vaping since e-cigarettes came out.