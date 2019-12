DES MOINES — According to Des Moines International Airport officials, a private plane had to make an emergency landing shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Airport officials said two souls were on board the plane.

They said the left plane engine had to be shut down due to “issues”.

The plane was diverted from Cleveland and had about three hours left of fuel.

The plane landed safely at around 7:48 p.m.

This story is developing, we will continue to update with more information as it is released.