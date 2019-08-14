POLICE: 10-year-old Des Moines girl found

UPDATE: Janiesha has been located. She is safe and well, and is being reunited with her family.

DES MOINES – The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance with locating a missing juvenile.

10-year-old Janiesha Jachelle White was last seen at approximately 1:30 p.m. as she left a residence in the 1300 block of E. 17th Street. Janiesha left voluntarily, however her destination is unknown.

Janiesha was last seen wearing a blue-colored tank top, gray-colored Capri style pants, and was barefoot. Janiesha has long, purple-colored, braided hair. She is approximately 5’07” in height, and weighs approximately 75 lbs.

If anyone has seen Janiesha, or has information regarding her current location, they are asked to please call 911.