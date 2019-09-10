Police: 17-year-old dead after Fort Dodge shooting

FORT DODGE — A 17-year-old Fort Dodge Senior High School student was found dead from a gunshot wound on Tuesday.

Responders were sent to 721 North 8th Street around 12:45, where officers found the victim in the residence. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Division of Criminal Investigations resources were requested at the residence, including their mobile crime scene processing lab.

The name of the victim is being withheld.

