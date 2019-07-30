Police: 19-year-old gouged Dallas County sheriff’s deputy’s eyes

WEST DES MOINES – A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to gouge the eyes of a Dallas County sheriff’s deputy in a parking lot at Jordan Creek Mall.

Parker Wiese of Waukee is facing several charges, including assault with intent to injure persons in certain occupations, second-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with the incident that happened over the weekend. Wiese was caught allegedly with a marijuana plant and drug paraphernalia in his car.

According to court documents, Wiese “physically resisted” being arrested by Dallas County Deputy Sheriff Drew Hurley. He tried “running away while being placed into handcuffs,” according to the criminal complaint. Hurley, according to court documents, then used a taser on Wiese, but “Wiese still was being resistive towards Hurley and in doing so purposely took his fingers and gouged Hurley in his eyes, causing pain, discomfort and a cut on Hurley’s eye area.”

Wiese was sent to the Dallas County jail. His next court appearance is August 7.