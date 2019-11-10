Police: 2 bodies found in Webster City home

WEBSTER CITY — Authorities are investigating the deaths of two individuals whose bodies were found Sunday morning.

A press release from the Webster City Police Department says officers and paramedics responded to a call around 8:15 Sunday morning at the 700 block of Des Moines Street.

Once on scene, responders found the bodies inside the home.

Authorities are withholding the names of the individuals found until their families are notified.

More information on the case will be released as it becomes available. There is nothing to indicate that the public is in any danger.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the Webster City Police Department in this investigation.