Police: 3 theft suspects arrested after stolen merchandise found at hotel

PELLA — A woman’s call to police and a tip from a concerned citizen helped police arrest three people who allegedly stolen merchandise from a Walmart, according to the Pella Police Department.

A female reported suspicious activity at the Walmart in Pella Wednesday afternoon, and was able to give a good description of the suspects, the department announced in a Facebook post late Wednesday night.

Thursday morning, a concerned citizen reported a tip to police that a vehicle matching the description was parked in a hotel parking lot in Oskaloosa.

Officers located the vehicle and identified the individuals who are are believed to have stolen merchandise from the Walmart, as they “were in possession of stolen merchandise” at the time they were located by Oskaloosa police.

33-year-old Carlos Rodriguez Claro, 22-year-old Jesus Moya Estrada and 39-year-old Juan Ricardo RIvero Garcia were all charged with Theft of Personal Items.