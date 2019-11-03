Police: 5th suspect arrested in connection to murder of Des Moines man

DES MOINES — The fifth suspect in the murder of a Des Moines man is now in jail.

The Des Moines Police say they were assisted by several agencies in attempts to find 20-year-old Calvonta Stallings, who was connected to the death of 23-year-old Rashid Ibrahim.

Stallings is the final suspect in the murder of Ibrahim.

Stallings was brought into custody by the Davenport Police Department. The department responded to an armed robbery of an individual in Davenport, and located Stallings in the process.

Stallings is being held in the Scott County Jail for a charge of Robbery 1st Degree in Davenport and warrants of Murder – 1st Degree and Robbery – 1st Degree in connection with Ibrahim’s murder.