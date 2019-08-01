Police arrest man in connection with June homicide

DES MOINES — Des Moines Police have arrested a man in connection with the city’s 5th homicide that happened in June.

20-year-old Michael Reco Lyke, Jr. of Des Moines has been charged with 1st Degree Murder, Attempted Murder, Intimidation With A Weapon, and Assault Causing Injury.

According to Des Moines investigators, they were called to the 1700 block of 22nd Street around 2:15 p.m. on June 28th to investigate a report of a shooting. Responding officers arrived to find 41-year-old Earl Marcello Caldwell of Des Moines suffering from a gunshot injury. He was transported to a local hospital by Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel. He has since died.

At approximately 2:25 p.m. on June 28th, 39-year-old Littleton William Clark of Des Moines presented himself to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot injury. The two incidents are believed to be connected, according to police.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the scene of this incident, where they found two assault style rifles, one handgun, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized.

62-year-old Des Moines resident Larry Perry has been charged with Possession Of A Weapon As A Felon, Possession With Intent To Deliver – Cocaine, Possession Of Marijuana, and a Tax Stamp Violation.

Perry is currently in the Polk County Jail.

Police continue to investigate this incident, but say that while residents in the neighborhood have been helpful with investigators, “those closest to the investigation have been uncooperative with investigators”.

This is the fifth homicide of 2019.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to call the Des Moines Police Department at 515-283-4869. Anonymous tips may also be submitted though Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400, or online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com. Reward funds are available.