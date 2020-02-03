Police: Cages recovered with dolls inside in Des Moines were part of ‘political statement’

DES MOINES — Eight cages with dolls inside were placed around the City of Des Moines as part of a “political statement,” according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Between 4:51 and 8:30 a.m. Monday, patrol officers responded to multiple calls reporting suspicious structures on city property at various locations.

Eight cages, each containing a large doll and sound speaker system, were recovered from public sidewalks and a park.

The Des Moines Police Department issues the following statement regarding the incident:

“The items appear to have been placed as a political statement. The City of Des Moines enjoys the privilege of hosting and participating in Iowa’s “first in the Nation” caucuses, and has a long history of supporting the expression of differing opinions and accommodating the right to lawful protest.

Keeping with that spirit, the Des Moines Police Department welcomes this piece of the political process, however we would like to request that when placing items to promote political agendas, candidates, or expressions of opinion, please consider not abandoning these items on public sidewalks or other public property.”