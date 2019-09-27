Police: Car burglary suspect linked to cases in 4 different cities

WEST DES MOINES — Police believe the same man is responsible for multiple car burglaries across four different cities, and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

A white male driving a red, older model SUV has gone through unlocked vehicles in Altoona, Des Moines, Osceola and West Des Moines and taken purses and wallets during daytime hours, according to the West Des Moines Police Department.

The suspect is then allegedly using the credit and debit cards of victims to commit forgeries at local retailers.

Police say they believe the cases are linked and that “there may even be more”, according to a release.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Polk County Crime Stoppers at 515-223-1400 or online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.