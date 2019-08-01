Police chase on I-80 involving semi ends near 86th street

POLK COUNTY — A 15-mile pursuit involving a semi on I-80 ended near 86th Street in Urbandale Thursday morning.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the pursuit started east of Altoona on I-80 at mile marker 143. Officials say the semi was pulled over and the driver was in the trooper’s car receiving citations. That’s when the driver returned to the semi and took off. State Troopers then followed him for 15 miles and were able to stop the semi using stop sticks ending the pursuit at 86th street.

Officials say the driver would then not get out of the semi and troopers tased him several times. The driver was taken to a local hospital and is currently being treated.

The Iowa State Patrol expects charges to be filed. No other injuries were reported.

Local 5 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.