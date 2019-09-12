Police: Clive day care provider admitted to shaking infant

CLIVE — Police say a day care provider has been barred from caring for any more children after a six-month-old in her care suffered a hemorrhage and spinal fracture.

Clive medics and police responded to a call of a child not breathing at an in-home daycare located at 1256 NW 92nd St on August 21. Emergency responders found a six-month-old female who was not breathing on her own, and was immediately transported to a hospital.

55-year-old Tina Marie Welch, the day care provider, said she was feeding the child when the child starting coughing and stopped breathing, only gasping sporadically, according to police.

The Iowa Department of Human Services then began an investigation alongside police.

The child was found to have suffered a subdural hemorrhage and a compression spinal fracture in the lumbar region. Police say that Welch was interviewed by a Clive detective and a DHS investigator on Monday, where she admitted to shaking the infant.

Welch has been charged with Child Endangerment Causing Serious Injury, and is currently prohibited from caring for any children.

According to the Clive Police Department, the child is still hospitalized.