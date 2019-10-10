Police detail the dangers of investigating homeless camps

DES MOINES — Police responding to calls at a homeless camp is not uncommon in Des Moines.

The Des Moines Police Department has investigated two specific incidents at such areas lately: A suspect fled from officers and jumped into the Raccoon River before approaching police with a knife in September, and the human remains were discovered Wednesday near SW 16th St and MLMK Pkwy.

“It is not a rare occurrence that we would go into a homeless community to investigate a crime and not recover a handgun or not recover a knife or some other kind of weapon,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Officers are trying to find a way to get the homeless community off the streets and deal with individuals who don’t cooperate with law enforcement.

