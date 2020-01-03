Fort Dodge police investigating man’s death

FORT DODGE — A man is dead after Fort Dodge believe he was run over Thursday night.

Officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Ave D, where they received information a man and a woman were possibly involved in a physical assault.

While officers were speaking with a woman at the home, other officers found an unresponsive man in a grassy area nearby. He was ultimately declared dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the victim was likely run over by a vehicle.

Fort Dodge police said they are working to determine what led up to the man’s death.

No charges have yet been filed. Police have not released any names.

