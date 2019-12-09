Police: Elderly man missing from Lake Mills possibly in Des Moines

DES MOINES — An elderly man missing from Lake Mills may be in the Des Moines area.

A Facebook post from the Des Moines Police Department says 81-year-old Tom Bartleson has dementia and is traveling without a cell phone and his needed medications.

Bartleson was last seen wearing an olive grey-colored winter coat with the words “Spec Mix” on it and an Iowa Hawkeyes ball cap. He is driving a maroon-colored 2015 Dodge Ram 2500 truck. The truck has distinctive yellow lights across the top of the cab.

This photo is similar to what his truck looks like:

Call 911 immediately if you see or believe you have seen Bartleson.