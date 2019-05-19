Police find a cooler filled with possible explosive devices

HARTFORD – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office found a cooler in the back of a vehicle with what they believe to be explosive devices.

The office received a call early Sunday morning from another law enforcement agency saying there was a vehicle parked at the Git-N-Go in Hartford with a blue and white cooler possbily containing explosives. The State Bomb Squad responded and a search warrant was issued to examine the vehicle.

There have been no arrests made at this time. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this with a number of other law enforcement agencies.