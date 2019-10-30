Police find stolen handgun near Des Moines elementary school

DES MOINES — Police in Des Moines found a stolen handgun buried in a pile of leaves just one block from an elementary school on Wednesday morning.

The gun was tossed out of a car during an overnight chase, according to a Facebook post from the Des Moines Police Department.

Officers began chasing a vehicle near MLK and Hickman in Des Moines when they recognized a person they knew did not have a driver’s license.

The chase ended with officers executing PIT maneuver, and they were able to take the driver into custody without incident with help from a K-9 dog.

As officers followed up on the chase Wednesday morning, they discovered the gun had been thrown from the suspect’s vehicle during the chase.

The gun was “allegedly, carelessly discarded by a felon who was fleeing police”, according to police, and landed in leaves next to a sidewalk a block away from an elementary school.

Des Moines police say it is a priority to get illegally-possessed firearms out of the hands of criminals throughout the city.