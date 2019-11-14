Police hold press conference about murder in Zearing

ZEARING — Around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, the Story County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in Zearing saying that their neighbor approached their residence and stated he had killed his wife.

When deputies arrived on scene, they noticed that the man also had non-life threatening injuries.

Initial information indicates that a domestic argument may have ensued between the couple, resulting in the death of the wife.

The names of the suspect and the victim are being withheld by the Story County Sheriff’s Office at the time.

The conference is set to start shortly after 8 p.m.

Local 5 has a team in route to the news conference.

We will continue to update this story as we know more information.