Deputies: Hunters find body in southeast Polk County

POLK COUNTY — Two hunters found what appeared to be a body Thursday afternoon two miles southwest of Runnells.

Polk County Dispatch received a call around 3:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon and Polk County Sheriff deputies responded to the scene, a place that could only be reached by boat. The sheriff’s office says the gender and age of the victim cannot be determined due to the condition of the body.

The Hartford Fire Department, Polk County Conservation, and the Pleasant Hill Fire Department also responded.