UPDATE: Police ID man killed by train in downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES – Police identified 26-year-old Ian Pfeiffer of Des Moines as the person who was killed by a train early Saturday morning.

According to Des Moines investigators, it happened a little after midnight at 3rd and Vine Street. They got a call of a report about a pedestrian hit by a train. When they got there, rescue personnel learned that Pfeiffer walked around the lowered traffic signal arms while the train was passing, and he was hit.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is continuing the technical investigation of the incident. There is no evidence that this was a suicide.