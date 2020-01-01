JUST IN
Police identify 14-year-old boy killed in first Des Moines homicide of 2020

DES MOINES – A 14-year-old boy found with a gunshot injury has died, marking the first homicide of 2020 in Des Moines.

According to police, Josiah Woods was found shot early Wednesday morning.

First responders were called to the 1400 block of 17th street around 3:50 a.m. after a report of a shooting.

When they got there, a Woods was found with a gunshot injury and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are investigating and witnesses are being interviewed.

We will continue to following this breaking news story.

