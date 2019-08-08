Police identify body found in Nevada house fire

NEVADA – Police have identified the body found in a Nevada house fire from Tuesday morning. 27-year-old Katelyne Pratt of Nevada was found dead in the house at 1603 10th St. Lot 407.

According to officials, the Nevada Public Safety Department responded to a call of a structure fire just after 3 a.m. Tuesday. The fire department arrived to the home fulled engulfed in flames. While working to put out the fire, they found the body of Pratt and a dead dog. Pratt was the only occupant at the time of the fire.

The cause and manner of death are not yet known.

