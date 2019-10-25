Police identify body of missing man found in Ankeny

ANKENY — No foul play is suspected after the body of a missing man was found in a wooded area on Thursday.

The body of 54-year-old Michael Lawrence Malloy was found near the 600 block of NE Four Mile Drive while responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle, according to police.

Malloy, a Des Moines resident, had been reported missing on October 16 to the Des Moines Police Department.

Police are investigating the cause of Malloy’s death.

The Polk County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on Malloy’s body Friday morning, but no foul play is suspected.