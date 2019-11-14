Police identify individuals found dead inside Webster City apartment

WEBSTER CITY — Police have identified two people found dead inside a Webster City apartment on Sunday morning.

Officers and paramedics responded to 721 Des Moines Street on a report of two people believed to be deceased Sunday at 8:13 a.m., according to police.

Police say the two individuals, identified as 28-year-old Mariangelys Ortiz and 3-month-old Abimelec Ortiz Fiueroa, were staying at an apartment at the address.

Autopsies on both bodies were performed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office, but the findings will not be released until an official cause of death is determined.

The incident has been deemed isolated, and police say there is no risk to the public.

“The investigators are asking the public to refrain from publishing false information on social media,” the Webster City Police Department in a release. “This has been a traumatic incident for the family as well as the first responders who were on scene. Any information not released through official channels should not be considered accurate.”