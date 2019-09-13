Police identify man shot by officer

DES MOINES — Police say an armed man that approached officers has been injured following an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon.

Police identified him as 26-year-old Bryan Tyler Norris. He was wanted for failing to appear in Polk County court for a theft arrest that happened in West Des Moines.

The incident happened near the 2300 block of Terrace Road around noon before the suspect jumped into the Raccoon River, according to police.

Officers responded to complaints regarding a homeless camp when they encountered 10 people in the area. Two individuals with arrest warrants were identified and taken into custody, and a third provided police with a false name.

“I know that the folks in the neighborhood, they get a little bit frustrated with the traffic through their yards,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. “I think they get a little bit frustrated with the noise and the trash that’s generated.”

That individual a 26-year-old male, ran from police once his true name was learned and an arrest warrant was issued, according to police, and jumped into the Raccoon River to avoid arrest.

Officers followed the suspect along the bank before he exited the river and began running back to the camp and directly at an officer. The suspect refused to comply with an officer’s commands to shop and drop the shovel he was carrying.

The suspect advanced further towards the officer, dropping the shovel and arming himself with a large, machete-style knife.

One officer then fired their gun, striking the suspect. First aid was immediately rendered to the suspect, who suffered a gunshot wound to the torso.

The officer who shot the suspect is a 12-year veteran of the Des Moines Police Department. The other two officers were 11 and 18-year veterans of the department.

All three have been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

A nearby railroad was shut down during the investigation.

Norris remains hospitalized after surgery. He will remain under DMPD guard until he can be arraigned on two counts of pending felony charges of Assault on a Police Officer with a Weapon and Interference with Official Acts with a Weapon.

Residents in the neighborhood are hoping there’s a solution that will keep everyone safe.

“I don’t believe in just moving the camp somewhere else to make it someone else’s problem,” said Shana Blair. “But know that there are little kids living right there … something has to be done.”