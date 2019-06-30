Police identify victim of fifth Des Moines homicide

DES MOINES- Police identified the man that was shot and killed on Friday as 41-year-old Eric Caldwell of Des Moines. Police found him with a gunshot wound at 1720 22nd Street. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

10 minutes later, 39-year-old Littleton Clark arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He stayed overnight at the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Police executed a search warrant at the house where the shooting happened and found two assault-style rifles, a handgun, cocaine, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.

62-year-old Larry Perry was arrested. He has been charged with possession of a weapon as a felon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of marijuana, and a tax stamp violation. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.

Police have not identified a suspect, but they say that this was a targeted attack. Detectives believe the perpetrator got out of the car and shot the two victims before driving away.

This incident is still under investigation. Close neighbors have been uncooperative with detectives. If you have any information about this situation, you can call the Des Moines Police at 515-283-4869.